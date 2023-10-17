Japan Asks Iran to Urge Hamas to Calm Situation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Tuesday called on Iran to play a role in urging the Islamic group Hamas to calm the situation surrounding Palestine and Israel.

She made the request in telephone talks with her Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, bearing in mind that Iran has long supported Hamas, which effectively controls the Gaza Strip.

In the 20-minute talks, the Japanese and Iranian foreign chiefs agreed on the importance of working together to improve humanitarian access in Gaza and the need for the international community to provide water, food and other humanitarian assistance to civilians there.

