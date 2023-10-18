Kishida to Voice Willingness to Cut Taxes in Policy Speech

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--In his policy speech at the Diet next Monday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will express his willingness to temporarily cut taxes in order to return increased tax revenues to the people of Japan, government and ruling party sources said Tuesday.

Kishida will mention a "temporary tax relief measure for a complete exit from deflation," according to the sources.

He is expected to announce his intention to invite the heads of the tax research councils of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, to a panel to discuss comprehensive economic measures to tackle inflation and other issues.

While having an income tax cut in mind, Kishida apparently plans to gauge public reaction to his policy speech.

In September, the prime minister ordered the formulation of economic measures. At the time, he clearly stated that the government would "return increased tax revenues to the people."

