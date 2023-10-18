Japan Asks for Egypt's Cooperation to Evacuate Nationals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has asked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for cooperation to evacuate Japanese nationals from the Gaza Strip to Egypt.

In a telephone conversation Tuesday night, Kishida sought Egyptian support for Japanese nationals who want to evacuate to Egypt from Gaza at the center of the conflict between Palestinian military group Hamas and Israel.

El-Sisi replied that his country will cooperate with Japan for a safe evacuation of such people.

Kishida praised Egypt's efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, controlled by Hamas, and said that Japan wants to work with Egypt even more closely to calm the situation early and improve the humanitarian situation.

Prior to this, Kishida had phone talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, confirming the need for close cooperation and concerted actions over the crisis, including through the Group of Seven framework. They also agreed to cooperate to ensure the safety of their citizens.

