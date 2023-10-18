Japan's Matsuno Seeks Kagoshima's Help in Emergency Evacuation

Newsfrom Japan

Kagoshima, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Wednesday asked for Kagoshima Prefecture's help in the case of an emergency evacuation.

With a possible Taiwan contingency in mind, the central government plans to evacuate local residents out of remote islands in Okinawa Prefecture to the Kyushu region including Kagoshima, both in southwestern Japan, in the event of a situation in which an armed attack from abroad is expected to happen.

At a meeting in the Kagoshima prefectural office in the city of Kagoshima, Matsuno asked Kagoshima Governor Koichi Shiota to cooperate in creating a detailed plan by the end of fiscal 2024.

Matsuno said that the prefecture needs to consider how to secure transportation and accommodation facilities for evacuees.

"We'd like to work together with the central government and relevant organizations to further such discussions," Shiota said.

