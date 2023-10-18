Tokyo Average Condo Price Tops 100 M. Yen in April-Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--The average unit price of new condominiums put up for sale in central Tokyo came to 105.72 million yen in April-September, exceeding the 100-million-yen line for the first time on a fiscal first-half basis, a private think tank said Wednesday.

The figure for the densely populated 23 special wards in the Japanese capital was up 36.1 pct from a year before, Real Estate Economic Institute Co. said. The previous record high was 95.55 million yen, set in April-September 1991, when Japan was still in the asset inflation-driven bubble economy.

The result for the first half of fiscal 2023 reflected jumps in construction materials and land prices, and in labor costs.

In addition, large-scale ultraexpensive condos targeting wealthy people were launched in Minato and Shinjuku wards. In Minato Ward, the Mita Garden Hills and the World Tower Residence condominiums, in which the cheapest units are priced above 100 million yen, went on sale.

The average condo price in the whole of Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures--Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba--soared 23.7 pct to a record 78.36 million yen, backed by the popularity of high-priced condos near train stations among double-income couples. The previous record high was 67.02 million yen, logged in the first half of fiscal 2021.

