100 Japanese Lawmakers Visit Yasukuni Shrine

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Some 100 lawmakers from Japan's ruling and opposition parties visited together war-related Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Wednesday, during its three-day autumn festival until Thursday.

They are members of a suprapartisan group promoting visits to the Shinto shrine, which is regarded as a symbol of Japan's past militarism by neighboring countries such as China and South Korea, as it honors Class-A World War II criminals along with the war dead.

They included Yasuhiro Ozato, special adviser to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Hiroshi Moriyama, chairman of the LDP's General Council. Also among the lawmakers were those from Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the Democratic Party for the People and Sanseito, all opposition parties.

"Although the number of people who directly experienced the war has decreased considerably, we should never allow the memories of the tragic war to fade away," Ichiro Aisawa, deputy head of the suprapartisan group, told a press conference after the visit.

