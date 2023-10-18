Event Celebrates 150 Years of Japan-Britain Railway Ties

Newsfrom Japan

London, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--An event has been held at the Japanese Embassy in London to celebrate 150 years of friendship between Japan and Britain forged through rail transport.

Thanks to full technical cooperation from Britain, the birthplace of rail transport, Japan's first railway began operation in 1872 between Shimbashi and Yokohama stations.

While last year marked the 150th anniversary, the event celebrating the milestone was held on Tuesday due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was cohosted on Tuesday by the embassy and Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, which has been organizing exchange programs between experts in Japan and Britain for over 30 years, as well as Hitachi Rail Ltd., a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. that has received train orders in Britain, and others.

During the event, more than 100 participants spent time discussing railway-related topics while enjoying Japanese food and sake.

