Japan Panel Seeks Program to Train Unskilled Foreign Workers

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan should create a program facilitating the training of unskilled foreign workers so that they can acquire the so-called specified skills allowing longer-term residency in three years, a government panel said Wednesday.

In a rough draft of its planned final report, the panel, chaired by Akihiko Tanaka, president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, noted a need to encourage foreigners to work in Japan for longer in order to combat the country's labor shortages.

The draft, submitted at the day's meeting of the panel, proposed that the existing controversial foreign technical intern training program be abolished and replaced by a new program focused on securing human resources.

Under the envisaged program, unskilled foreign workers would be accepted only in construction, agriculture and some other industries currently permitted under the system that grants longer-term residency to foreigners with government-designated specified skills.

The accepted workers would be required to gain a preset range of skills, and their proficiency would be evaluated mainly through tests.

