China’s Fishery Imports from Japan Fall to Zero in Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--China’s imports of fishery products from Japan fell to zero in September, a report from Chinese customs authorities showed Wednesday.

The result came after China imposed a blanket ban on imports of Japanese fishery products Aug. 24, when Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. began releasing treated water including tritium, a radioactive substance, from its meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea.

The Chinese government started to tighten its import restrictions on Japan around July in protest against its plan to release the treated water from the nuclear plant in northeastern Japan.

China’s imports of Japanese fishery products had gradually declined since then.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]