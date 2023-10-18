Japan Average Pump Price Falls below 175 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--The average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan as of Monday fell 2.2 yen from a week before to 174.7 yen per liter, down for the sixth straight week, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

The result means that the government’s target of lowering the average pump price to around 175 yen by the end of this month has been met, thanks to its expanded subsidies for oil wholesalers to curb rising gasoline prices.

The nationwide average price was below 175 yen for the first time since July 24.

Without the subsidies, the average price would have been 34.6 yen higher at 209.3 yen, according to the ministry.

By prefecture, the average price rose in Shiga and Tokushima and fell in the remaining 45 prefectures. It ranged from 167.1 yen in Iwate to 186.2 yen in Nagasaki, and was below 175 yen in 27 prefectures.

