Zengin Member Banks to Compensate for Glitch-Related Losses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--The operator of Japan's Zengin interbank financial settlement network said Wednesday that participating banks will compensate customers for losses caused by delays in transferring money through the network due to a major glitch earlier this month.

According to the operator, Japanese Banks' Payment Clearing Network, or Zengin-Net, losses to be covered will include fees, arrears, late charges and overdraft interest.

Meanwhile, it will continue to investigate into the exact cause of the system failure, which is still unknown.

At a press conference in Tokyo the same day, Zengin-Net Senior Managing Director Matsuo Tsuji apologized for the glitch and said that the operator will consider appropriate steps to clarify responsibility for the incident after progress is made in dealing with the issue.

The glitch began in the morning of Oct. 10, after an error occurred in a relay computer linking the Zengin system with 10 financial institutions including MUFG Bank, Resona Bank, Yamaguchi Bank, Kitakyushu Bank and Momiji Bank.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]