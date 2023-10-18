Visitors to Japan at 96 Pct of Pre-Pandemic Level in Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--The number of visitors to Japan in September reached 96.1 pct of the pre-pandemic level four years earlier, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

An estimated 2,184,300 foreigners visited the country in the reporting month, marking a 10.6-fold jump from the same month last year, according to the government tourism bureau.

Falling foreign currency-denominated Japan travel costs due to the yen's depreciation helped the number of visitors come closer to the figure seen in September 2019, when the novel coronavirus was yet to spread in the country.

In August, the recovery rate stood at 85.6 pct.

