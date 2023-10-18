Japan to Introduce Model Projects to Tackle Overtourism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Wednesday adopted a package of measures to tackle overtourism, including picking 20 areas to implement model projects aimed at alleviating congestion and countering poor tourist manners.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his ministers at a meeting to work hard to address overtourism, or the negative impact on local residents' lives and the environment from a surge in the number of tourists.

Each minister should work on creating sustainable tourist spots that are comfortable to live in as residents, interesting to visit as tourists, and welcome visitors with open arms, Kishida said.

For the model projects, local governments, tourism-related businesses and local residents will draw up plans to tackle overtourism. The central government will provide financial assistance or ease regulations to support such plans. The model projects will be launched as early as this fiscal year.

The government will also create a list of example measures this fiscal year for reference by local governments, including enacting ordinances to encourage tourists to behave and imposing entry fees for certain tourist spots.

