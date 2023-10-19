U.S. Vetoes U.N. Resolution on Israel-Gaza Conflict

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--The United States on Wednesday vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution to denounce Palestinian militant group Hamas and call for "humanitarian pauses" in its conflict with Israel.

Twelve of the 15 council members, including Japan and France, voted for the resolution, sponsored by Brazil, which holds the council's presidency. Meanwhile, Russia and Britain abstained from voting.

After the vote, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that "this resolution did not mention Israel's right of self-defense."

Council members tried to build a consensus by putting off the vote on the resolution twice from Monday as originally scheduled. Brazil expressed deep sadness over the council's failure to pass the resolution in the face of the deepening humanitarian crisis in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

Many other council members also showed regret over the rejection of the resolution to urge Hamas to immediately free all hostages held in the conflict and Israel to withdraw its evacuation notice issued to people in the northern area of the Gaza Strip.

