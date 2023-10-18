Japan Slams Suspected Gaza Hospital Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese government officials on Wednesday strongly criticized the suspected attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip, which occurred amid the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

“We feel strong indignation” about the incident, which caused “tremendous damage to innocent civilians,” Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said in a statement. “Attacks against hospitals or civilians cannot be justified on any grounds.” She urged all parties to act based on international law.

Hundreds of people were reportedly killed in an explosion caused by the suspected attack on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshi Moriya expressed “strong resentment” over the matter at a press conference, saying, “Attacks on hospitals and civilians cannot be justified for any reason.”

Moriya said that the government has not received any reports of casualties among Japanese nationals in the region, adding that it will “make all-out efforts to ensure safety,” including airlifting Japanese citizens out of Israel using Self-Defense Forces aircraft as early as later this week.

