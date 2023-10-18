Opposition CDP Proposes 30,000-Yen Inflation Allowance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Wednesday announced its emergency economic package, centered on an inflation allowance of 30,000 yen per eligible household.

The total cost of the package is about 7.6 trillion yen.

The CDP did not include in the package a consumption tax cut, which it pledged during the campaign for last year's House of Councillors election, or an income tax cut, which is being discussed within the government and the ruling parties. These measures "would not have an immediate effect," said a senior official of the CDP Policy Research Committee.

"Prices are surely rising. If we fail to deliver an allowance to medium- and low-income earners, it will affect their lives," CDP President Kanta Izumi told a news conference.

As a basic idea behind the emergency economic package, the party stressed that large-scale fiscal spending could fuel inflation. It aims to focus on direct aid to households and businesses.

