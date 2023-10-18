Nissan’s Leaf Qualifies for U.S. EV Tax Credit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co.'s Leaf electric vehicle has qualified for a U.S. EV tax credit, the first for a Japanese automaker since criteria for such benefits were tightened in April, a company official said Wednesday.

Those who buy the Leaf in the United States for delivery by the end of this year will receive a tax credit of up to 3,750 dollars. It is uncertain, however, whether the model will continue to qualify next year and beyond.

EVs that meet given criteria qualify for a tax credit of up to 7,500 dollars under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The Leaf was initially on the list, but was dropped from it after the requirements were tightened in April.

Earlier this week, a local subsidiary of Nissan succeeded in meeting a requirement for battery component production, making the model eligible for half of the tax credit.

The tightened criteria require automakers to manufacture a given share of battery parts in North America and to procure a given share of key minerals used in the battery from the United States or a free trade partner.

