Kishida to Unveil Plan to Consider Lifting Ride-Sharing Ban

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce a plan next week to consider lifting the country's ban on ride-sharing services, government officials said Wednesday.

Kishida is likely to use his parliamentary policy speech, set for Monday, to unveil the plan in an effort to build momentum for the introduction of ride-sharing transportation services as his ruling Liberal Democratic Party is divided over the matter.

Ride-sharing service involves the use of personal vehicles by drivers to transport passengers for a fee.

Some LDP members, including former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and digital transformation minister Taro Kono, are positive about lifting the ban to address serious shortages of public transportation drivers in big cities, tourist spots and underpopulated areas.

Kishida told a government panel on Oct. 11 that his government will consider promoting the use of private vehicles and drivers to cope with a shortage of local transportation workers. He instructed transport minister Tetsuo Saito to consider the matter.

