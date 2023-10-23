INTERVIEW: Owning Counterattack Capabilities Effective as Deterrence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara finds it effective for Japan to possess counterattack capabilities in deterring a missile attack by another country in East Asia.

"It's getting difficult for our existing missile defense system alone to cope with significant growth of missile forces in nearby areas in recent years in terms of both quality and quantity," Kihara said in an interview last week.

"The possibility of our country being attacked can be reduced by strengthening its defense power drastically, including possessing counterattack capabilities," the minister stressed.

Kihara expressed his intention to explain to the public on a variety of occasions the importance of Japan having the capabilities of striking enemy bases.

He also underscored the need to strengthen the defense system for the Nansei Islands, which stretch from Kagoshima Prefecture toward Taiwan, to clarify the country's determination not to allow any attempt to change the status quo unilaterally by force.

