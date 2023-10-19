Kioxia-Western Digital Merger Talks Running into Rough Waters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Although the negotiations on the proposed merger between Kioxia Holdings Corp. and Western Digital Corp. are already in their final stage, opposition from an indirect investor in Kioxia is making the prospects for an agreement uncertain.

The Japanese and U.S. chipmakers aim to forge the merger deal by the end of this month, but they have yet to receive the nod from major South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc., which holds an equity stake of nearly 15 pct in Kioxia through a U.S. investment fund.

Kioxia, formerly the semiconductor memory division of Japanese electronics giant Toshiba Corp., was sold to a coalition of a U.S. investment fund and others in 2018. It has been cooperating with Western Digital in operating plants in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, and Kitakami, Iwate Prefecture, and has been negotiating the integration with the U.S. partner since around 2021 with the aim of strengthening its fundraising ability by growing in size.

The proposed merger would put Kioxia and Western Digital's memory business under a holding company. If the deal is realized, the new merged entity will have a share of 30 pct in the global market of NAND flash memories, used in smartphones and other devices, almost on a par with South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co., which currently holds the top post.

Kioxia asked the Development Bank of Japan and three Japanese megabanks, including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., to provide loans partly to refinance existing loans for the integration with Western Digital. The banks were preparing to promise loans of nearly 2 trillion yen as early as Friday.

