Japan, Saudi Leaders Agree to Cooperate on Gaza Situation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman agreed Wednesday to cooperate to calm the Israeli-Palestinian situation and improve humanitarian conditions there.

During their telephone talks, Kishida expressed Japan's readiness to cooperate to improve humanitarian conditions as fighting continues between Israel and the Islamic group Hamas, which effectively controls the Gaza Strip.

In response, the Saudi leader said his country will step up its humanitarian aid.

Later in the day, Kishida also had separate phone talks with Jordanian King Abdullah II, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

