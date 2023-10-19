Japan Doubles EV Charger Installation Target

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s industry ministry has doubled its target for the installation of electric vehicle charging piles to 300,000 outlets by 2030 to expand the use of EVs.

The ministry aims to accelerate the installation of EV chargers so that Japan can achieve its target of increasing the proportion of electrified vehicles, including hybrids, to 100 pct of its new car sales by 2035.

In new guidelines released Wednesday, the ministry outlined a plan to support the establishment of standard EV chargers mainly at condominiums and commercial facilities and fast chargers chiefly at expressway rest areas.

The guidelines call for increasing the number of standard charger outlets nationwide to 270,000 and fast charger outlets to 30,000 by 2030, 10 times the current levels.

Also sought is an improvement in the performance of EV chargers to reduce charging time, including by doubling the average output of fast chargers to 80 kilowatts and installing only powerful chargers with an output of at least 90 kilowatts at expressway rest areas in principle.

