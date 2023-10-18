Victims of Conflict Mourned near Israeli Embassy in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--Over 100 people gathered near the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo Wednesday at a ceremony to pray for victims killed in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Photographs of people allegedly taken hostage by Hamas were displayed on a wall near the embassy, along with messages calling for their swift release.

Israeli Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen said that peace will not come unless Hamas and other terrorist organizations are completely eliminated.

"We must resolutely say no to acts of terrorism," said a Japanese woman in her 60s who attended the ceremony.

Separately, about 350 people gathered near the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo to protest U.S. assistance to Israel.

