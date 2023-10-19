1,400 People Invited to 1st Autumn Imperial Garden Party in 5 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Imperial Household Agency on Thursday released the list of invitees to a garden party to be hosted by Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Tokyo on Nov. 2.

The list includes a total of 1,391 people, including meritorious individuals, local government officials and their spouses. Among them are singer-songwriter Yumi Matsutoya and shogi player Hifumi Kato.

The autumn garden party will be held for the first time in five years, after being suspended due to ceremonies related to the current Emperor's enthronement and the COVID-19 pandemic.

As measures to prevent disease infections, the party will be held with fewer invitees than in the past, and no food or alcoholic beverages will be served.

In May, the spring garden party was held for the first time since the Emperor's accession to the throne. But it was marred by sudden rain and lightning. If such weather is predicted, the autumn party will be canceled even after it has started.

