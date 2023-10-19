Demand for 2024 Rice Projected to Hit Record Low in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Demand for rice to be harvested in 2024 for consumption as staple food in Japan is estimated hit a record low of 6.71 million tons, the agriculture ministry said Thursday.

Rice demand will decline for the 11th straight year, according to the estimate presented to the day’s meeting of a subgroup of a relevant panel advising the agriculture minister. Annual demand has been falling by some 100,000 tons in recent years.

The estimated demand figure for the period from July 2024 to June 2025 was calculated based on demographic data and per-capita rice consumption.

Direct rice consumption per person during the one-year period is forecast to drop by 600 grams year on year to 54.2 kilograms due to the country’s declining population and a change in dietary habits.

Rice to be produced in 2024 is forecast to total 6.69 million tons.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]