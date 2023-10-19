Honda to Launch Driverless Taxi Service in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. said Thursday it will launch a driverless taxi service in central Tokyo in 2026 in partnership with General Motors Co.

It will be the first service in the Japanese capital using Level 4 technology that provides fully automated driverless driving under certain conditions.

The Japanese automaker plans to start the driverless taxi service using dozens of vehicles and grow the fleet to some 500 units later. It is considering expanding the service to areas outside of central Tokyo.

Honda will establish a joint venture with GM and GM Cruise, the U.S. automaker's autonomous driving unit, in the first half of 2024.

The Japanese company has already been in talks on collaboration with existing taxi operators Teito Motor Transportation Co. and Kokusai Motorcars Co.

