Japan, Australia Vow Closer Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles, on Thursday agreed to expand security cooperation between the two countries to counter China's threats in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a meeting at the Japanese Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Kihara and Marles agreed to strengthen operational cooperation, such as over command and control, between the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the Australian Defense Force.

At the beginning of the meeting, Kihara said that the two countries' aim is to "increase the effectiveness of bilateral defense cooperation" so that they can "cooperate firmly in contingencies" in the region.

Marles said that Australia's relationship with Japan is the foundation of future security.

The two defense chiefs welcomed the Australian military's planned participation in the Yamasakura and Keen Edge Japan-U.S. command post exercises to be held in Japan in November and February, respectively.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]