Rengo to Demand Pay Hike of at Least 5 Pct in 2024 "Shunto"

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, on Thursday confirmed its draft plan to demand a wage hike of "at least 5 pct" in the 2024 "shunto" labor-management negotiations.

The draft demand, comprising increases in seniority-based wages and base pay, was approved at the day's meeting of Rengo's Central Executive Committee.

The target is more ambitious than a hike of "about 5 pct," set in this year's shunto, as the umbrella body of labor unions across Japan aims to win further pay increases to improve livelihoods, after achieving major hikes in the 2023 negotiations amid soaring prices. Price-adjusted real wages in the nation continue falling due to high food and energy prices.

Rengo will formalize the 2024 wage demand at its Central Committee meeting on Dec. 1. It is set to seek a pay scale hike for the 11th consecutive year.

"We aim to make a full-fledged shift to the next stage to solidify the wage hike trend," Rengo President Tomoko Yoshino told a press conference after the Central Executive Committee meeting.

