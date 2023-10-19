Chinese Authorities Formally Arrest Japanese Astellas Employee

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Chinese authorities have formally arrested a Japanese man in his 50s who was detained in Beijing earlier this year on suspicion of espionage, it was learned on Thursday.

The Japanese Embassy in Beijing confirmed the fact with Chinese authorities earlier this month, and Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno revealed it at a press conference on the day.

In March, the man, an employee of Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc., was held by Chinese authorities just before his planned return home after being stationed in China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a press conference that a criminal enforcement action was taken against the man on suspicion of espionage.

Noting that China is a law-governed country, the spokesperson said that the matter will be handled based on law.

