SDF Aircraft to Evacuate Japanese Nationals from Israel Soon

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Self-Defense Forces aircraft are expected to depart soon to evacuate Japanese nationals and other expatriates from Israel, it was learned Thursday.

On the day, the Japanese government continued to coordinate the airlift operation amid the escalating Israeli-Palestinian situation.

According to a government source, some 100 people including Japanese, South Korean and U.S. nationals are expected to board the SDF aircraft.

The planes are on standby in Jordan, which neighbors Israel, and Djibouti, where an SDF base is located. They will begin transporting the evacuees as soon as preparations are complete.

It will be the seventh evacuation of Japanese nationals using SDF aircraft since the last one from Sudan in April.

