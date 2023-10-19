Kishida to Propose Income Tax Cut Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that he will instruct the policy chiefs of his ruling coalition Friday to consider an income tax cut as part of a package of economic measures aimed at addressing rising prices.

Kishida told reporters that he will order the policy chiefs of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, on Friday to promptly work out details of how higher tax revenue will be returned to the people.

The prime minister said he will also hold talks with the tax chiefs of the LDP and Komeito on Friday.

The government is considering adopting the economic package as early as Nov. 2.

Kishida last month unveiled plans to cut tax on businesses raising wages and stepping up investments in an effort to return increased tax revenue to the people.

