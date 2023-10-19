Mitsubishi Electric, Australia Sign Joint Development Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Electric Corp. said Thursday that a subsidiary in Australia and the Australian Department of Defense have signed an agreement for a joint development project.

This is the first joint development agreement between a Japanese company and a foreign government in the defense sector, according to Mitsubishi Electric.

The project between the subsidiary, Mitsubishi Electric Australia Pty., and the Australian Department of Defense "aims to develop and transition a capability for the Australian military to enhance surveillance and survivability of Australian defense platforms" by utilizing both sides' laser technologies, Mitsubishi Electric said in a statement.

Japan's Defense Ministry also released a statement saying that the joint project is a new step for Japan, which has been promoting the transfer of defense equipment through public-private cooperation.

