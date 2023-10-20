Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko Turns 89

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Empress Emerita Michiko, wife of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, turned 89 on Friday, living a regular and peaceful life.

She currently lives in Sento Gosho after she moved to the Imperial residence in Tokyo's Minato Ward one and a half years ago.

She had refrained from going out during the novel coronavirus crisis. But she has been taking a few more opportunities to do so after the government in May lowered the classification of COVID-19 to Category V under the infectious disease control law, matching seasonal influenza.

However, the 89-year-old Emperor Emeritus is concerned about the health condition of his wife, whose psychical strength is deteriorating, her aides said.

In May, the couple visited the western Japan prefectures of Nara and Kyoto for the first time in four years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]