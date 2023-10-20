Japan Diet Convenes for 55-Day Extra Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, convened for a 55-day extraordinary session Friday, mainly to discuss a fiscal 2023 supplementary budget to finance the economic package due out soon.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to realize the passage of the budget during the session, set to run until Dec. 13, as he hopes to launch early the economic package to reduce the impact of persisting inflation on households and ensure the continuance of the trend of wage hikes.

The opposition camp is seen grilling the government on the planned economic measures, problems related to the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church and financial scandals involving some cabinet members.

The session provides the first opportunity of full-scale debates between the ruling and opposition sides since Kishida carried out a cabinet shake-up Sept. 13.

It started just ahead of Sunday's by-elections for two House of Representatives and House of Councillors constituencies. In addition, lawmakers speculate that Kishida may dissolve the all-important lower chamber during the session for a snap general election.

