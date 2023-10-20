SDF Plane Leaves Israel to Evacuate Japanese Nationals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese Air Self-Defense Force plane left Israel on Thursday night local time to evacuate Japanese nationals and other expatriates amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

A total of 83 people, namely 60 Japanese nationals, 18 South Koreans and five family members with foreign nationality, were aboard the ASDF's KC-767 aerial refueling and transport plane, which later arrived in Jordan, according to the Defense Ministry.

The plane is expected to arrive at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda as early as the small hours of Saturday Japan time.

It is carrying South Korean nationals after South Korea transported 51 Japanese nationals from Israel last Saturday on board a military plane operated to evacuate its citizens to the suburbs of Seoul.

The Japanese government has dispatched two ASDF C-2 transport planes and the KC-767 plane to evacuate Japanese nationals from Israel. The C-2 planes are on standby in Jordan, which neighbors Israel, and Djibouti, where an SDF base is located.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]