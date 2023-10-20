Japan Ministry Takes Step to Hold Hearings for Bigmotor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry on Friday launched a measure to hold hearings for Bigmotor Co. ahead of implementing administrative penalties for 34 outlets of the Japanese used car dealer throughout the country over fraudulent auto insurance claims.

The aim is to listen to what those to be punished have to say. The ministry has already notified Bigmotor of the proposed administrative penalties, which include operation suspensions of auto repair plants.

Local transport bureaus plan to hold individual hearings for the Bigmotor outlets until Friday afternoon. In the morning, six bureaus stood ready to hold such interviews, but the company side did not make an appearance. Some of the bureaus were informed that representatives of Bigmotor outlets will be absent from the hearings.

According to the ministry, if Bigmotor does not attend the hearings or object to the ministry's proposal to impose punishments on the company, the ministry will move ahead with the proposal.

Following the announcement of the proposal on Oct. 13, Bigmotor issued a statement saying that it would take the proposed penalties seriously and work on measures to prevent misconduct from happening again.

