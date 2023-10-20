Japan Ministry to Punish Bigmotor Outlets for Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry on Friday launched a measure to hold hearings for Bigmotor Co. ahead of implementing administrative penalties for 34 outlets of the Japanese used car dealer throughout the country over fraudulent auto insurance claims.

The aim of such hearings is to listen to what those to be punished have to say. The ministry has already notified Bigmotor of the proposed administrative penalties, which include operational suspensions for auto repair plants.

Eight regional transport bureaus across the country planned to hold individual hearings for the Bigmotor outlets on Friday, but the Bigmotor side did not show up. The company is not required to attend such hearings, and there are no penalties for absence.

A Bigmotor official told Jiji Press that the company had told the transport bureaus that it would be absent from the hearings, adding that the company will accept the proposed punishments and work to regain trust and implement measures to prevent misconduct from recurring.

In July, the ministry conducted unannounced on-site inspections at the 34 Bigmotor outlets in 24 prefectures. Practices violating the road trucking vehicle law, including overcharging inspection and maintenance fees, were confirmed at all plants attached to the outlets.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]