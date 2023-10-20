Ichikawa Ennosuke Pleads Guilty to Helping Parents' Suicide

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke IV pleaded guilty to charges of helping his parents commit suicide, in the first hearing of his trial at Tokyo District Court on Friday.

"I feel sorry and full of regrets," Ennosuke, whose real name is Takahiko Kinoshi, said during the hearing.

Public prosecutors sought three years in prison for the 47-year-old, while the defense asked for a suspended sentence. The ruling will be handed down on Nov. 17.

Ennosuke has been accused of crushing a large amount of psychoactive drug tablets, dissolving them in water and giving them to his parents at their house in Tokyo on May 17. His parents died of psychoactive drug poisoning on May 17-18.

The actor and his parents were found lying in the house on the morning of May 18, and the parents were later confirmed dead. Ennosuke was released on bail in July, after being arrested and indicted.

