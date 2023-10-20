Toyota to Adopt Tesla's EV Charging Standard in North America

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp.'s North American unit said Thursday it will adopt Tesla Inc.'s electric vehicle charging standard.

From 2025, owners of Toyota EVs will have access to more than 12,000 superchargers under the North American Charging Standard developed by the U.S. EV leader, Toyota Motor North America Inc. said.

Toyota, the third Japanese automaker to adopt the standard after Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co., will incorporate the NACS ports into some of its new battery EV models under the Toyota and luxury Lexus brands, including an SUV whose production will start in Kentucky that year.

Existing vehicles equipped with the Combined Charging System will also be able to use the Tesla superchargers using an adapter, TMNA added.

Since May, U.S. auto giants Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. have announced they will adopt the standard.

