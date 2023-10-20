Male Suicides in Japan Rise for 1st Time in 13 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--The number of male suicides in Japan in 2022 rose 807 from the previous year to 14,746, the first increase in 13 years, a government white paper showed Friday.

Suicides among elementary, junior high and senior high school students numbered a record 514, according to the white paper on measures to prevent suicides, adopted at a cabinet meeting.

Female suicides increased 67 to 7,135, up for the third successive year.

The total number of suicides in Japan grew 874 to 21,881.

The suicide rate, or the number of suicides per 100,000 population, rose from 16.7 in 2021 to 17.5, highest among the Group of Seven advanced economies.

