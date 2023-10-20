Japan's Foreign Minister to Attend International Meeting in Cairo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa will visit Egypt Friday to Sunday to attend an international meeting on Middle East peace.

She will become the first Japanese cabinet minister to travel to the Middle East since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Kamikawa will attend the Cairo Peace Summit, which Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will host to discuss ways to prevent the conflict from worsening and improve the humanitarian situation of civilians in Gaza.

At a press conference in Tokyo on Friday, Kamikawa said that she wants to contribute actively to easing tensions and ensuring stable energy supplies by utilizing friendly ties between Japan and Middle East countries.

