Osaka Expo Venue Construction Now Seen to Cost 235 B. Yen

Osaka, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--The cost of building the venue for the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka is now expected to reach up to 235 billion yen, nearly 1.9 times the original estimate, it was learned Friday.

On the day, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition informed the Japanese government, the Osaka prefectural and city governments and others of the new estimate.

This is the second time the venue construction cost estimate has been raised, reflecting rising construction material and labor costs.

The venue construction cost was first put at 125 billion yen when Osaka was selected to host Expo 2025. It was raised to 185 billion yen in December 2020, partly due to the need to strengthen measures against summer heat.

The construction cost is set to be shared equally by the national government, the Osaka prefectural and city governments, and the business community.

