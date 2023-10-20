Suntory to Raise Wages by Another 7 Pct in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Suntory Holdings Ltd. said Friday that it plans to raise wages by about 7 pct on a monthly basis again in 2024, including a pay scale hike but excluding bonuses.

During this year's "shunto" spring labor-management talks, the company agreed to raise wages by an average of about 7 pct, including a pay scale hike and a seniority-based wage increase.

Suntory President Takeshi Niinami said in a statement that employees are the most important foundation for the company's management, and that the company wants to achieve continuous wage increases.

Niinami also said that the company plans to offer generative artificial intelligence training to all employees aged 50 or older from next month, amid the rapid spread of the ChatGPT and other generative AI tools.

