Kishida Orders Ruling Parties to Study Income Tax Cut

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday instructed the policy and tax chiefs of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito to study an income tax cut and other measures to return increased tax revenues to the people of the country.

Any such measures would likely be temporary and are expected to be included in the government's planned comprehensive economic policy package, which will be given cabinet approval as early as Nov. 2.

Kishida apparently aims to boost support for his administration by demonstrating his determination to lead "bold efforts" to reduce the burden of inflation.

But there is persistent skepticism about an income tax cut within the ruling bloc, with some saying that measures will not have an immediate effect and that it will be hard for people to feel their impact.

On Friday, Kishida told the ruling party executives to start discussing concrete measures to return tax revenues to the public, including an income tax cut.

