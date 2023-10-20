Firms Listed on TSE's Top Section Fall to 1,659

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--The number of companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime section fell to 1,659 on Friday after 177 companies moved from the top section to the Standard section.

Meanwhile, the median market capitalization of Prime section firms is now 84.8 billion yen, up 24.7 billion yen from April 2022, when the Prime section was created by the TSE's market realignment.

This indicates that the Prime section is becoming a market for major global companies.

Former TSE first-section companies listed on the Prime section were given a window, from April to September, to move to the Standard section without screenings, ahead of the end of transitional measures in March 2025.

Men's suit seller Konaka Co. and catalog shopping company Senshukai Co. are among those that moved to the Standard section, which now has 1,621 companies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]