Japan's Hamada Syuzou Wins Int'l Prize for "Shochu" Producer

London, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese distillery Hamada Syuzou Co. has won top prize for "shochu" spirits producer at this year's International Wine & Spirit Competition.

The Shochu Producer Trophy was presented to the distillery in Ichikikushikino, Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, at an award ceremony in London on Thursday.

Hamada Syuzou's Daiyame 40, a sweet potato shochu made exclusively for overseas sale and good for cocktails, won second prize in the IWSC's shochu brand category. It is a pioneering shochu that brings out the aroma from matured sweet potatoes.

Hamada Syuzou was honored not only for breaking new ground but also for its efforts to preserve traditional shochu craftsmanship.

Kotaro Hamada, director of Hamada Syuzou, said he is happy about the recognition after numerous improvements and that the distillery will keep refining its skills so that shochu will be one of the most popular spirits.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]