Japan to Create New Subsidies for Areas with Chip-Related Firms

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to create a new subsidy program to support infrastructure development in areas where semiconductor-related companies are concentrated, it was learned Friday.

The move comes amid calls from local governments in such areas for financial support to ease traffic congestion and secure industrial water.

At a conference on public-private cooperation on Oct. 4, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida revealed a plan to boost financial support for infrastructure development needed to operate chip plants.

The new subsidy program will be included in a package of economic measures that the government will compile soon, and funds for the program will be included in a supplementary budget bill for fiscal 2023.

Under the program, subsidies will be provided to prefectures with large semiconductor production bases and will be used to build roads, water purification plants and sewage facilities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]