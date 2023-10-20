Places Linked to Hiroshima Atomic Bombing Eyed as Historic Sites

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel on Friday recommended the addition of a group of structures linked to the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city of Hiroshima to the state's list of historic sites.

The Council for Cultural Affairs submitted to culture minister Masahito Moriyama its proposal to newly designate a total of nine sets of places as historic sites.

The Hiroshima structures would be the third atomic bombing-related sites on the list, after the Atomic Bomb Dome in the city and a group of structures in the city of Nagasaki, southwestern Japan. The two Japanese cities were destroyed by U.S. atomic bombs in August 1945, in the closing days of World War II.

The six structures in Hiroshima include a building that previously housed the Bank of Japan's Hiroshima branch, located less than 2 kilometers from the epicenter of the atomic bombing.

The council said that the sites clearly show how devastating the damage from the world's first nuclear attack was and the cruelty of war.

