Toyota to Keep Some Plants in Japan Shut Mon.

Nagoya, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. will keep some of its vehicle assembly plants in Japan shut Monday following a fire that broke out at a parts supplier early this week, company officials said Friday.

The Japanese automaker will suspend production at eight lines in six plants on Monday, the officials said.

The fire broke out at Chuo Spring Co.'s plant in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, Monday. The company said Friday that the plant will resume output on Saturday and shipments gradually next week.

The fire disrupted the supply of spring parts, forcing Toyota to suspend operations at three plants on Monday. The number of affected Toyota plants expanded to eight as of Friday.

The suspension has impacted the production of models such as the Corolla and the Prius.

