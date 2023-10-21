1.9 T. Yen Secured for Kioxia-Western Digital Merger

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Three Japanese megabanks, including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., and the Development Bank of Japan have pledged a total of 1.9 trillion yen in financing for the management integration of Kioxia Holdings Corp. and Western Digital Corp., informed sources said Friday.

Kioxia and Western Digital aim to reach a basic agreement on the matter within this month.

Under the proposed merger, a new holding company will be established, and Western Digital's semiconductor memory division and Kioxia will be placed under its control.

Meanwhile, South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc., which has an indirect stake in Kioxia, has opposed the proposed merger.

